Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Reiterating his demand for early general elections in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief, Imran Khan on Wednesday urged his supporters and party workers to await his call for another protest movement if elections were not called by the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government.

While addressing a massive public gathering in Haripur on Wednesday, Imran Khan demanded the Pak government to immediately call the general elections in the country and hinted at another protest movement if elections were not called.

"I ask of the entire nation to prepare and wait for my call," Imran said, warning Shehbaz Sharif's government that they will not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections are necessary for the political and economic stability in the country as he told the participants of the rally that 220 million people were being enslaved through a "regime change conspiracy," taking a sharp dig at PML-N.

On floods, the former prime minister said that the people of Balochistan and Sindh are dying of flash floods and our prime minister was making foreign tours with a "bagging bowl."

"Incumbent rulers have left people helpless in these difficult times," he added.

The former prime minister had announced to hold 17 public gatherings in a bid to build pressure on the ruling coalition for announcing general elections as soon as possible, according to ARY News.

Notably, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Karachi on August 26 and will also hold power shows in Sukkur on August 27, in Peshawar on August 28, in Jhelum and Attock on August 29 and on August 31 respectively.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the Shahbaz Sharif-led imported government will be overthrown by September 10.

Speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court, the former federal minister noted that the imported rulers had been shaken since the first rally of Imran Khan in Rawalpindi and a fake FIR of terrorism had been registered against him.

He further pointed out that the biggest censorship operation in the history of Pakistan was launched against the media to establish the monopoly of some media groups. While PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said if obstacles were created in the way of Imran Khan, the PTI will fight it legally.

He further pointed out that people in every city of Pakistan had recorded their peaceful protests. Qureshi said after appearing in the Islamabad High Court, they had applied for protective bail and the double bench accepted Imran Khan's protective bail till Thursday.

Qureshi said the imported government appeared nervous and wanted to impede Imran's mass contact campaign, adding that this was against democratic traditions and this did not happen even in a dictatorship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)