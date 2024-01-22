Islamabad [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorised over 17,500 polling stations as highly sensitive, 32,508 as sensitive, and 42,500 as normal out of a total of 92,500 polling stations nationwide, ARY News reported.

Polling stations are categorised into A, B, and C groups, determined by their sensitivity levels, sources said.

Out of over 17,500 polling stations designated as highly sensitive across the country due to concerns about potential unrest, 6,599 are in Punjab and 4,430 are in Sindh, all of which are set to be monitored by CCTV cameras.

A total of 2,038 polling stations in Balochistan and 4,344 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been categorised as highly sensitive, as per ARY News.

In Pakistan's Punjab, 15,829 polling stations are classified as sensitive, 8,030 in Sindh, 2,068 in Balochistan, and over 6,000 polling stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fall under the sensitive category. The official polling scheme is to be revealed 15 days before the scheduled February 8 general elections.

The ECP earlier released a code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding the Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff. (ANI)

