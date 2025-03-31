Hyderabad [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): Pakistan faces a severe water shortage crisis, significantly affecting agriculture and livelihoods across the country. However, in the face of this challenge, farmers in Hyderabad have taken proactive measures to address this growing issue, as reported by ARY News.

With the support of the Sindh government's Water Management Program, farmers have constructed small dams on their lands to conserve water and ensure the sustainability of agriculture.

The water shortage crisis has impacted agriculture across Sindh, leading these Hyderabad farmers to adopt new strategies to store and utilise water efficiently, as per ARY News.

A farmer shared, "These dams are a blessing for us. When water supply decreases, we use stored water to irrigate our crops."

Another farmer explained that their water storage tank, designed for 25 acres, provides sufficient irrigation during critical periods.

Moreover, Farmers are utilising these small dams not only for watercourses but also for drip irrigation systems, ensuring optimal water usage.

As the holy month of Ramadan concludes, farmers express gratitude for these advancements, emphasizing the importance of water conservation during Eid celebrations.

"Eid is a time of reflection and gratitude. These small dams symbolize hope and resilience for our community," remarked a local farmer.

According to ARY News, severe water crisis is gripping Sindh, with major dams like Tarbela and Mangla reaching alarmingly low levels. The water shortfall has reached 50 per cent, severely impacting key crops such as cotton, sugarcane, and vegetables.

Earlier, Sindh's irrigation department warned of an imminent water shortage and drought in Karachi and other regions due to alarmingly low reservoir levels.

The ongoing Rabi season's reduced rainfall caused water levels in the Tarbela and Mangla dams to drop to 0.102 MAF and 0.226 MAF, respectively, with predictions that both dams may hit dead levels within days and cause a water shortage crisis.

If the situation persists, the water shortage could exceed 50 per cent at the start of the Kharif crop season, raising serious concerns for the region's agriculture. (ANI)

