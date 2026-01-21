Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Peshawar [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): Bakers in Peshawar have announced plans to stage a protest over curbs on the movement of flour from Punjab, warning that the restrictions have caused flour prices to surge even as bread continues to be sold at officially fixed rates.

The announcement followed an emergency session of the Peshawar district chapter of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association, where participants sharply criticised the Punjab government's decision to suspend the supply of flour to the province, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association (Peshawar district) Chairman Khishta Gul Mohmand and Joint Secretary Jehanzeb termed Punjab's restriction on flour supply "illegal" and unjustified. They said the move had led to an unprecedented surge in flour prices, with increases reaching up to PKR 1,700, severely disrupting the already fragile local market.

The association leaders stated that a combination of steep inflation, chronic power outages and what they described as arbitrary actions by the local administration has made routine business operations increasingly unsustainable for tandoor owners. Many bakeries, they said, are unable to absorb the rising costs, leaving owners struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

The officials noted that soaring flour prices in recent months, without any regulatory intervention, have pushed the sector into crisis. They further criticised the district administration for repeatedly delaying the issuance of a new rate list.

Without updated pricing guidelines, bakers said they are frequently penalised during raids, facing fines and even arrests. This, they argued, has created a climate of uncertainty and harassment at a time when the industry is already under immense financial pressure, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The Nanbai Association demanded three immediate steps: lifting the flour supply ban imposed by Punjab, issuing a revised price notification without further delay, and halting the ongoing crackdown on tandoor owners.

They warned that if the government fails to address these issues promptly, the economic toll on bakeries across the province will worsen. (ANI)

