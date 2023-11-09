Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Nov 9 (PTI) Pakistani security forces and police in a joint operation shot dead four wanted terrorists in northwestern Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, police said.

The joint operation was conducted in the volatile Tank district of the province on prior information about the presence of four wanted terrorists associated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) outfit, they said.

The slain terrorists were wanted in various attacks on security forces as well as the police.

The forces also seized huge quantities of weapons and arms from the possession of the killed militants.

