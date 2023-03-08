Islamabad [Pakistan], March 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been appointed as president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), The News International reported.

"Ch Pervez Illahi is hereby, designated as President [of the] Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," a notification signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan reads, according to The News International report.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi thanked Imran Khan for appointing him as PTI president. In a tweet, Elahi stated, "No one has respected me like Imran Khan, and we all have to work together to strengthen him."

In February, the former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announced joining the PTI along with 10 of his party's former MPAs, The News International reported.

Khan and Elahi share close ties as the former Punjab Chief Minister vowed to support the former Pakistan Prime Minister. In January, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi dissolved the Punjab Assembly at the instructions of Imran Khan and subsequently lost his post as the province's chief minister.

Earlier on February 21, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry announced that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other leaders have decided to join PTI. He made the remarks in a press conference along with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Lahore after the meeting with former Punjab CM and Imran Khan.

"After lengthy discussions, Parvez Elahi and other leaders have finally decided to join PTI today," Fawad Chaudhry said in the press conference.

In the same press conference, Elahi said, "I have supported Imran Khan during difficult times and proved my loyalty through chief ministership."

While the two leaders were announcing the decision of Elahi to join PTI, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain sacked the former Punjab CM from the party. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that he "is banned from using PML-Q's name in the future."

Earlier in January, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled in favour of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and declared him the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Geo News reported.

The ECP announced its verdict on a petition filed by the former Pakistan Prime Minister amid a tussle with his cousin Chaudhry Parvez Elahi over the party leadership. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had approached ECP after PML-Q's Central Working Committee (CWC) removed him as the party's president. (ANI)

