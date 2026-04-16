Faisalabad [Pakistan], April 16 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) has expressed deep concern and strong condemnation over the case of Maria Shahbaz, a 13-year-old Christian girl who was abducted in Lahore, forcibly converted to Islam, and subjected to a forced marriage recently upheld by court rulings, according to the official press release.

HRFP has emphasised that this case is not an isolated incident but part of a persistent and well-documented pattern involving the abduction, forced conversion, and forced marriage of minority girls in Pakistan, particularly from Christian and Hindu communities.

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According to HRFP, Maria Shahbaz was abducted on July 29, 2025, and later presented before a magistrate, where a statement was recorded claiming that she had voluntarily converted and married a 30-year-old man. Despite official documentation confirming her minor status, the Federal Constitutional Court, in March, upheld the marriage and granted custody to the accused. As of April, Maria remains in his custody while her family continues to pursue legal appeals, according to the HRFP.

HRFP has strongly criticised the court's decision, noting that it declared the minor to be of "mature" age, accepted her conversion without adherence to formal legal procedures, and dismissed verified documentary evidence regarding her age.

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Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), stated that this case represents one of the most alarming examples of child marriage, forced conversion, and judicial failure. He stressed that the ruling effectively legitimises the marriage of a minor under the pretext of Sharia law, in clear contradiction to Pakistan's child protection laws, which set the legal age of marriage at 18 under various provincial statutes.

HRFP has condemned the judgment for undermining child protection frameworks and failing to safeguard minority girls from exploitation, calling for an immediate judicial review and justice for the victim.

The organisation further highlighted that Maria's case reflects a broader and deeply concerning trend. Numerous reported incidents across Pakistan indicate that Christian and Hindu girls, often between the ages of 12 and 15, are abducted, forcibly converted, and married to adult men. Courts frequently rely on disputed statements rather than verified documentation, contributing to systemic injustice. Human rights organisations estimate that hundreds of such cases occur annually, particularly in Sindh, Punjab, and the southern regions of the country.

HRFP's fact-finding team continued its monitoring and documentation efforts, while providing assistance and advocating for justice based on verified facts and evidence. The organisation also raised concerns over recent incidents of violence against minority communities. In Lahore, 25-year-old Christian labourer Sialtiel Masih (Sealtiel) was fatally attacked following a dispute reportedly involving religious discrimination. According to the HRFP, he was brutally assaulted with knives and later succumbed to his injuries despite being transported to a hospital. Although a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, no satisfactory progress has been made in ensuring accountability.

According to the HRFP, in another alarming incident on March 23, in Joseph Colony, Lahore, previously the site of a devastating mob attack in 2013, Babar Masih and his young daughter, named Sataish Masih, were threatened and narrowly escaped an armed assault. The accused reportedly used abusive language, issued threats to burn down the colony again, and opened fire, missing the victims. Despite the severity of the incident, no case has been registered, leaving the community in fear and insecurity.

Similarly, according to the HRFP, on April 13, in Sammundri, Faisalabad, the home of Hanooq Masih and Faisal Masih was set on fire at night by individuals, with Muhammad Zaman pressuring the family to withdraw a prior case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor girl, Muskan Masih, last year by the same perpetrator Muhammad Zaman. While a case of attacking Hanooq's home was registered with the police on the same day of the incident, no arrests have been made to date.

In another disturbing case, as per the official press release, Tanveer Masih, a brick kiln labourer from Sammundri, Faisalabad was allegedly deceived into undergoing medical treatment that resulted in the illegal removal of his kidney. After police failed to register his complaint, he was forced to seek legal recourse through the courts, but there has been no progress to date. He reported ongoing threats and highlighted his vulnerability as a poor Christian labourer.

HRFP has strongly condemned these incidents, stating that abductions, forced conversions, forced marriages, targeted violence, and workplace discrimination reflect a pattern of systemic marginalisation. The organisation noted that the use of coerced or disputed statements in legal proceedings constitutes misuse of the law, while judicial decisions that disregard child protection frameworks contribute to the continued targeting of religious minorities.

HRFP research has estimated that hundreds of Hindu and Christian girls are abducted and forcibly converted annually in Pakistan, with many cases involving minors and weak enforcement of existing laws and often with falsified age declarations in marriage documents, like the Maria Shahbaz case.

HRFP has reiterated that such practices violate both national legislation and international human rights obligations, including protections against child marriage and religious coercion. HRFP has called for strict enforcement of laws against child marriage and forced conversion, and violations against religious minorities.

According to the official press release, HRFP remains committed to documenting such cases through Fact Findings mission trips, supporting victims, and advocating for justice, accountability, and institutional reform.

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting and protecting human rights, particularly for marginalised and minority communities, through advocacy, legal assistance, and documentation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)