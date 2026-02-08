Islamabad [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): Lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha have filed separate criminal appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday, challenging their conviction in the controversial social media posts case, the Dawn reported.

According to the report, the appeals seek to have the trial court's January 24 verdict, which sentenced the couple to a combined 17 years in prison on multiple charges, declared null and void.

Also Read | Gold Medalist Viral Video Scandal: Why Clicking This Zyan Cabrera Link Is Dangerous.

In their petitions, the appellants argued that the judgement was passed in blatant violation of settled legal principles and mandatory procedural requirements. They contended that the trial court pronounced the verdict despite an application seeking transfer of the case pending before the IHC.

Once a transfer application is filed before a superior court, the trial court is barred from proceeding further, the appellants argued, adding that any judgment delivered under such circumstances is void ab initio and without lawful jurisdiction, the report stated.

Also Read | Donald Trump Aims To Hold First Meeting of His New 'Board of Peace' in Washington To Raise Money for Reconstruction of Gaza.

The appeals also challenged the conduct of the trial, alleging that the right to defence was effectively curtailed in the name of transparency. The appellants argued that the trial court restricted their ability to cross-examine witnesses and present their case, thereby violating the constitutional guarantee of a fair trial.

Dawn reported that the appellants further pointed out that during the proceedings, a state counsel himself complained that certain questions had been conveyed to the defence in advance, raising serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of the trial. Despite the seriousness of the allegation, the trial court did not order any inquiry, the appeals stated.

Objections were also raised regarding the circumstances of their arrest. The appellants alleged they were subjected to torture at the time of arrest while travelling to appear before the trial court. Although these allegations were brought to the court's attention, no inquiry was conducted, according to the appeals.

The legality of proceedings conducted via video link from jail was also questioned. The appellants argued that effective proceedings and interrogation could not be conducted when the judicial file was not even available to the accused in custody, further undermining their right to defend themselves, it added.

On these grounds, the appellants requested that the IHC declare the January 24 judgment unlawful, void, and of no legal effect, and sought suspension of the conviction pending the appeals.

Last month, a sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the two lawyers under various provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), sparking criticism from rights groups, opposition parties and civil society, Dawn reported.

According to the written order of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, the prosecution proved its case under Sections 9 (glorification of an offence), 10 (cyberterrorism), and 26-A (false information) of the Peca.

Under Section 9, both were sentenced to five years' rigorous imprisonment and fined 5 million Pakistani Rupees each, with an additional year in default. Under Section 10, they were sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and fined 30 million Pakistani Rupees each, with two additional years in default. Under Section 26-A, they were sentenced to two years' rigorous imprisonment and fined 1 million Pakistani Rupees each, with an additional six months' imprisonment for non-payment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)