Islamabad [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan alleged that former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had planned to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country, reported Dawn citing Bol News.

The startling allegation was said to be made during his interaction with a Bol News team in Lahore. Bol's Lahore bureau chief Syed Khawar Abbas quoted Khan as saying that he would make "more revelations" during his press conference regarding the attempt on his life in Wazirabad.

According to Abbas, the former PM said he was being told by many to stop levelling allegations against the former army chief as he has retired, but he could not cover up "the crimes that Gen Bajwa had committed".

Asking the courts to take suo motu notice of the matter, the ex-premier pressed for the registration of an FIR over the attempt on his life and named people who he thought were behind the murder conspiracy, reported Dawn.

He also told the journalists that he would tour the country once his condition improved.

Notably, Pakistan's Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the assassination attempt at former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, found that the firing was carried out from three different shooting sites, Dawn reported.

The JIT, formed by the Punjab government, found that Imran Khan was shot by three bullets on the container-mounted-truck during the PTI's Azadi March in Wazirabad.

The PTI chief was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp on November 3. The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Hours after the assassination attempt against Imran Khan, people held protests in front of the Corps Commander House in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Khan admitted being a "playboy" after ex-army chief Bajwa called him that before his ouster, The News International reported.

While interacting with media persons in Lahore, Khan said, "General Bajwa called me a playboy, and in reply, I said to him 'Yes, I had been a playboy'. Bajwa was stabbing us in the back and also showing sympathy."

He further claimed that Bajwa's set-up is still working with the Pakistan army. Without taking anyone's name, Khan said, "In Pakistan, the establishment is the name of one person," according to The News International.

Talking about his relations with Bajwa, the former PM said that the former army chief did not want accountability in the country, hence, his relationship with him worsened.

Khan, who was constitutionally removed from power in April, last year, accused Bajwa of hiring the services of Husain Haqqani, former Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, for lobbying in the US.

Haqqani was accused of seeking US action against Pakistan's military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama Bin Laden's compound amid an increasing rift between the civilian and military leadership. He was accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, bypassing relevant authorities, and embezzling funds, according to The News International. (ANI)

