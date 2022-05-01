Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 (ANI): After evading the question several times, Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan finally broke his silence on Farah Khan, a close aide of his wife Bushra Bibi, and called the charges on her a "political vendetta" against him.

This comes as Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday authorised an enquiry on Farah Khan over allegations of accumulating "illegal assets beyond known sources of income" among other charges.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said that NAB charges against Farah were unfounded and stated that "she is absolutely innocent". He claimed that her only "fault" was her close ties with his wife, reported The Express Tribune.

Earlier a photograph of Farah Khan seen on a flight with a handbag that is claimed to costs USD 90,000, had gone viral on social media.

He alluded the situation to the case against his former wife Jemima Goldsmith who was being charged with illegally exporting 397 antique tiles out of Pakistan. The tiles, which were being sent to Goldsmith's mother in London were intercepted by customs officials in Lahore.

During the conference, Imran Khan also presented a white paper on the corruption charges against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership. Accusing the PML-N leaders of "robbing the country for 30 years", the former PM clarified that no corruption cases were filed against the ruling coalition during the PTI's tenure.

"All cases of the Sharif family were established from 2008 to 2018. In our time, the NAB was an independent body," he said during his media address, as per the media outlet.

Calling the corruption cases against the Sharif family a tip of the iceberg, Imran revealed that apart from the Panama Papers leak, the Sharif family has hidden properties and a total of 16 cases worth Rs40 to 45 billion are pending. (ANI)

