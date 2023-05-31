Islamabad [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad High Court in National Crime Agency 190 million pounds Al Qadir case, violation of section 144 during a rally held in Islamabad and for instigating violence on May 9 after his arrest.

Imran Khan has to appear today as his previous bail related to all cases, which was granted two weeks ago, has now expired, Dawn reported. The hearing is expected to start at 2 pm.

On May 12, the court issued a directive prohibiting authorities from arresting the PTI chief in various cases, including undisclosed ones, registered throughout the country until May 15, Dawn reported.

In the subsequent hearing, the court further extended the restriction on arrest until May 31.

The court will also hear additional bail petitions of the former PM, concerning cases pertaining to a violation of section 144 during a rally held in Islamabad to show support for the judiciary, as well as the incidents of violence that occurred on May 9.

The hearing of these two cases is expected to begin at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

Later today, an accountability court will take up the bail plea of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Al Qadir Trust case, Dawn reported.

According to the legal advisor of Imran Khan, the PTI chief will leave for Islamabad from Zaman Park on Wednesday.

The federal government earlier placed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the 190 million Pound (PKR 60 billion) National Crime Agency (NCA) scandal, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan's name was placed on the ECL at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi's request after approval from the federal cabinet, sources privy to the development said.

It was learnt that the NAB also recommended placing Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister's wife's name on ECL in the same case for which a letter will be penned to the interior ministry, ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted PKR 60 billion or 190 million pounds at the time, sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, ARY News reported.

Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019. (ANI)

