Wellington, May 31: An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scaled jolted New Zealand's Snares Islands on Wednesday, according to the country's geoscience research service provider. Earthquake in New Zealand: Quake of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Auckland Islands, No Tsunami Warnings Issued.

The quake which struck at 2.21 p.m. (local time) occurred at a depth of 33 km, Xinhua news agency quoted the service as saying. There have been no reports of casualties so far. Earthquake in New Zealand: Powerful 7.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Pacific Ocean Near Kermadec Islands, Causes Small Tsunami Waves.

The Snares Islands, known colloquially as The Snares, is a group of uninhabited islands lying about 200 km south of New Zealand's South Island and to the south-southwest of Stewart Island.

