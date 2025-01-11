Karachi [Pakistan], January 11 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the Pakistani establishment on Saturday for "mocking" the people's vote and expressed disappointment over its persistent behaviour.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Fazl stated, "Their sole focus is on preserving their power. The establishment mocks the people's vote, so why shouldn't the public respond by mocking them in return?"

Also Read | Pakistan Explosion: 4 Women, Minor Child Among 6 Members of Family Killed in Explosion of Fireworks Stored Inside House in Punjab.

The JUI-F leader argued that the establishment ignored moral principles and was solely focused on maintaining power. He also asserted that the establishment's claims of being apolitical were, in fact, political in nature, the news international reported.

"Even martial law regimes have managed to complete their terms in power," he remarked.

Also Read | Which Country Has the Longest and Shortest Working Hours for Employees?.

The JUI-F chief pointed out a particular case of electoral manipulation, stating, "They secured the win of a candidate who couldn't even claim a single polling station. Such actions continue to undermine the integrity of democracy and the constitution."

The seasoned politician also expressed his dismay with politicians who, in his opinion, compromise on democracy, constitutional values, and fundamental principles.

"Our grievances with political leaders who fail to uphold democratic norms and are only interested in vested in their own rule," he lamented.

His comments come as the religio-political party has staged protests against the alleged manipulation of results in the by-election for the Balochistan Assembly's PB-45 constituency.

In the recently held by-polls, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Haji Ali Madad Jatak emerged victorious with 6,883 votes, followed by Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party (PkMAP) candidate Nasrullah Khan Barech with 4,122 votes. JUI-F's candidate Mir Muhammad Usman Pirkani secured third place with 3,731 votes. On other issues, Fazl emphasized that all national matters should be addressed through consensus.

"We have to improve the country's [existing] system," he said.

Regarding education reforms, the JUI-F leader stated that parliamentary legislation has already been passed to regulate and register madrassas. He also acknowledged that the registration process had been eased through a presidential ordinance, providing relief to madrassas.

"We do not object to these reforms, but we must ensure they respect the autonomy of these institutions," he emphasised.

Speaking on the recent events, the politician revealed that his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was of a personal nature.

"He often visits my residence, and our discussions remain private," he clarified.

Commenting on the economy, he called for transparency, stating, "The real state of the nation's economy must be disclosed." Reaffirming his respect for Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Fazl made a lighthearted remark about the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader, saying,

"Although he holds the position of federal education minister, he frequently visits my house to 'study' various matters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)