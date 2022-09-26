Islamabad [Pakistan], September 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday alleged that the leaked audio clip had proved that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law also made illegal money.

While addressing a public gathering in Karak, Imran Khan said, "Maryam Nawaz is making the government do illegal tasks. It is clear from the leaked tape that her son-in-law has also made money [illegally]."

Also Read | ICYMI: ‘The White Lotus’ Swept the Emmy Awards, Winning 10 Awards Including Best Limited … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

He further said that the biggest "quality" of Maryam Nawaz is that she cannot tell the truth, The Express Tribune reported.

This statement came after the two audio clip involving PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Maryam Nawaz and former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq has gone viral on the internet.

Also Read | US Losing Air Superiority to China in Pacific Region Amid Beijing's Rapid Fleet Expansion.

In the clip, a voice - said to be that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif - informs the government official about Maryam Nawaz looking to import machinery from India for a power plant, upon the request of her son-in-law Raheel.

While the second audio clip leaked on Sunday is allegedly between the federal cabinet in which the final approval on the resignations of PTI members was taken from London.

Moreover, the voice can be heard lambasting Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, who has already been at the receiving end of ample criticism due to some of his divisive decisions regarding the country's economic situation, according to The Express Tribune.

He also said that the current rulers were imposed on the country following a foreign conspiracy, adding that nation needed to fight against the "thieves".

"It is better to die than the slavery of these thieves, they come to power only to make money."

Lashing out at the ruling PML-N, Imran said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's sons live in houses worth billions of rupees, where even the prime minister of Britain cannot afford to live, reported The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)