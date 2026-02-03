Karnataka [India], February 3 (ANI): A tragic incident in Karnataka has led to police action against a company for allegedly serving alcohol to a 15 year old minor who subsequently died after falling from a building.

The victim, a resident of an apartment on Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road, fell from the 7th floor around 9:40 PM on January 31, 2026. A complaint was filed by the boy's parent at the Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station the same day.

During the ongoing investigation, authorities found that the deceased minor and his friends had consumed alcohol. The police are examining the matter from various angles to determine the exact circumstances that led to the fatal fall and the potential culpability of the establishment that provided the alcohol to underage individuals. The case has been registered and is under active investigation.

The press note mentioned, "The complainant, a resident of an apartment located on Dr. Vishnuvardhan Road within the limits of Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station, has filed a complaint on 31st January 2026. In the complaint, it is stated that on 31st January 2026, at around 21:40 hours, the complainant's 15-year-old minor son, who was residing in the said apartment, fell from the 7th floor of the apartment building and died."

In this regard, a case has been registered at Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station.

"During the course of the investigation, the police examined the matter from various angles and found that on 31st January 2026, the deceased minor, along with his friends, had consumed alcohol and smoked at a company establishment located within the limits of Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station," the press note said.

"Therefore, for serving alcohol to a minor, a case has been registered against the owners and staff of the concerned company at Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station under the provisions of the JJ Act and the Karnataka Excise Act. The investigation is underway," the press note further stated. (ANI)

