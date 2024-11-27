Islamabad [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Pakistan's security forces removed a huge number of Imran Khan supporters from Islamabad following a sweeping crackdown overnight, following which the city locked down for four days opened on Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

The crackdown happened after Khan's protesters gathered in the city to demand the former Prime Minister's release from prison. The protesters had marched to Islamabad from other parts of the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed on Wednesday that the authorities have reopened roads linking the capital with the rest of the country, as per Al Jazeera.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur alleged that hundreds of protesters were shot and thousands arrested in the crackdown. According to Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, eight people lost their lives in the crackdown, although the government has disputed this claim.

Police had earlier said "no lethal arms" were used in Tuesday night's operation and nearly 1,000 protesters had been arrested.

On Wednesday morning, city workers were cleaning up debris and clearing the shipping containers that had been used by authorities to block roads leading into the capital to halt the protesters' march.

Notably, thousands of protesters supporting former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces in Islamabad on Tuesday. The protests were organised by Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which planned to stage a sit-in to press for the release of Khan.

Notably, Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, facing over 150 cases. He claims the charges are "politically motivated," designed to prevent his return to politics.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, spearheaded the convoy that on Tuesday broke through security lines leading to the edge of the Red Zone, which houses government buildings and embassies, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Over 10,000 protesters confronted about 20,000 security personnel in deadly clashes that saw several people killed, including four paramilitary soldiers.

Late on Tuesday, the army took control of D-Chowk, a large square in the Red Zone where protesters had gathered. PTI announced a "temporary suspension" of the protests, broadcaster Geo News reported on Wednesday. (ANI)

