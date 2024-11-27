Mumbai, November 27: A tragic incident unfolded in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia when 17-year-old Milena Shevelyova was mauled to death by pigs while left alone at her family’s smallholding. Milena, who was tasked with feeding the animals in her parents’ absence, was attacked by a large, aggressive female pig. The assault caused her to fall and lose consciousness, at which point the other pigs in the sty reportedly turned on her.

According to a report, after Milena Shevelyova was initially knocked over by the aggressive female pig, the situation worsened as all the other pigs in the sty turned on her. The animals viciously attacked her, causing severe injuries. One of the most devastating injuries was the tearing of her femoral artery, which led to massive blood loss. Russia Shocker: 37-Year-Old Man Launches Frenzied Knife Attack on Ex-Wife Inside Changing Room in Moscow Shopping Center, Arrested.

It was Milena's father who discovered her lifeless body after the brutal attack. The parents later informed the authorities that the pig responsible for the assault had always been known for its aggression. A paramedic team was called to the scene and confirmed the girl's tragic death. In response to the horrifying incident, the prosecutor of Krasnoyarsk's Uzhursky District swiftly arrived at the location to oversee the investigation. The authorities are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the attack, as the shocking event has raised questions about animal behaviour and safety precautions in the smallholding. India Pushes for Dialogue and Diplomacy To End Russia-Ukraine War: Practical Engagement Between 2 Nations Needed To Develop Solution, Says PM Narendra Modi As He Holds Bilateral Talks With Volodymyr Zelenskyy (See Pics).

Milena Shevelyova's body has been sent for forensic examination to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are investigating the conditions leading to the tragedy, and a criminal case for death by negligence has been opened. Her boyfriend, Vladimir Bedny, 18, expressed his grief, saying, “You will forever remain in my heart. Forgive me for everything, my most beloved girl.”

