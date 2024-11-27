Anambra, November 27: An undercover investigation by BBC Africa Eye has uncovered a fraudulent fertility scheme in Anambra State, Nigeria, preying on desperate women through false pregnancies and baby trafficking. Scammers posing as medical professionals exploit societal pressure on women to conceive, offering “miracle fertility treatments” for as much as 350,000 naira (USD 205).

The investigation revealed that women are injected with concoctions that cause swollen bellies, mimicking pregnancy. These women are warned against visiting legitimate doctors, as no tests would detect the supposed "baby." When it's time for "delivery," they are sedated and wake up with Caesarean-like scars, believing they've given birth. In some cases, trafficked babies are presented as their own.

One such scam was led by "Dr Ruth" in Ihiala, who operated out of a rundown hotel. Authorities uncovered similar facilities housing women, some as young as 17, coerced into surrendering their newborns. A February 2024 raid exposed these illicit clinics, highlighting the trafficking of infants under the guise of fertility solutions.

The BBC’s year-long investigation also documented online scams perpetuated via Facebook groups, targeting vulnerable women globally, from Nigeria to the US.

Experts warn that societal stigma against childlessness fuels the demand for such fraudulent services, driving women to desperate measures. Advocacy groups emphasize the need to change perceptions around reproductive rights and promote adoption as a viable alternative. Without systemic reform, these exploitative practices are likely to persist, leaving countless women and children at risk of harm and exploitation.

