Islamabad [Pakistan], June 21 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday rejected data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), accusing the government of misleading international financial institutions with "absurd" economic figures, according to a report by Dawn.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub Khan, criticised the government's reliance on outdated and unreliable data, warning that it was obstructing evidence-based policymaking. His comments came during a Ministry of Commerce briefing on tariff matters, where opposition members challenged the credibility of official statistics.

Highlighting what he described as "glaring inconsistencies," Ayub pointed out, "When the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reports an increase in donkey populations but no rise in mules, it exposes the absurdity of the data shaping national economic policies." He noted that 64 per cent of agricultural data comprises livestock figures, which he said distorts sectoral analysis and leads to misguided policy decisions.

Ayub likened the economic progress to "driving at 20 km/h on a motorway," stressing that Pakistan's growth is being stifled by obsolete data, while competing countries advance with real-time analytics.

He further claimed officials privately acknowledged that tariff systems functioned more efficiently under the PTI government, indirectly admitting regression in current policy management.

Demanding immediate reforms, Ayub called for modern data collection methods, independent audits, and stakeholder consultations to align tariffs with industrial needs.

To address systemic flaws, he proposed digitising PBS using AI-driven analytics, creating open-data platforms, and involving exporters and manufacturers in tariff discussions.

PTI pointed to growing business frustrations over "arbitrary trade policies and stagnant exports," citing the World Bank's emphasis on accurate data as vital for attracting foreign investment. "A 21st-century economy cannot run on 20th-century statistics," Ayub said, urging the government to prioritise transparency and efficiency for economic revival, as reported by Dawn.

Separately, PTI leaders expressed solidarity with Iran amid its conflict with Israel, visiting the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad and condemning Israel's actions. Omar Ayub warned that prolonged conflict could severely impact global oil supplies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)