Karachi, Jan 24 (PTI) Pakistan maritime security agency has rescued 33 fishermen whose boats sank off the country's coast in stormy weather, according to an official.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Fisher Folk Forum said that three boats with 35 crew members sank in the Arabian Sea near the coastal town of Keti Bunder on Saturday.

"Three fishing boats capsized in the stormy weather and strong winds," he said, adding that two fishermen drowned while attempting to swim to the coast.

The maritime agency and navy boats rescued 33 fishermen in the last 48 hours, he said. Eight fishermen were rescued from the Ormara coastal area on Monday, he added.

A statement from the Deputy Commissioner's office in Thatta also said rescue operations have been completed.

Pakistani fishermen generally operate outdated fishing boats with absence of modern navigation gear and safety equipment which puts them at risk in stormy or rough weather.

