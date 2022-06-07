Islamabad [Pakistan], June 7 (ANI): Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday sarcastically said he would "take responsibility" if any of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) law members tried to take their own lives.

This comes after PTI party lawmaker Attaullah has threatened Shehbaz Sharif's government to carry out a suicide attack if even a "single hair strand" of party Chairman Imran Khan's head is harmed, adding that his partymen are ready to carry "suicide attacks".

"The state will not be blackmailed by these things," said Sanaullah during Geo News' programme - "Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Ke Saath."

The interior minister said, "Imran Khan has committed crime [...] we have evidence against him."

"PTI chairman should be arrested and presented before the court," he adds.

Sanaullah said that the former prime minister launched an anarchy campaign across the country. "He [Khan] has obtained interim bail, so he should come and present his argument before the court and the government will also present its stance," he added.

He reiterated that no false case has been registered against any of the PTI members.

It is rumoured that a plot is being hatched to assassinate former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Islamabad police department on Saturday night beefed up the security and a high alert was sounded in adjoining areas of Bani Gala in the city.

Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad and gatherings were banned by the Islamabad police on Saturday.

"In view of the expected arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Bani Gala, which is a residential area located in Islamabad, security in the area has been beefed up and a high alert has been sounded. However, until now Islamabad Police has not received any confirmed news of return from Imran Khan's team," Islamabad Police tweeted.

"Security Division has deployed dedicated security in Bani Gala. A list of people in Bani Gala has not been provided yet to Police. Section 144 is imposed in Islamabad and any congregation is not allowed as per orders of District Magistrate," it said.

"Islamabad Police will provide complete security to Imran Khan as per the law and reciprocal cooperation is expected from Security teams of Imran Khan as well," the police added.

Hassaan Niazi, nephew of Imran Khan said that if anything happens to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, the act will be treated as an attack on Pakistan. (ANI)

