Sindh [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): One of Pakistan's top state-owned exploration and production firms, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), has said that gas and condensate have been found at Dars West Well 02, which is situated in the Tando Allahyar District of Sindh, according to ARY News.

The business disclosed the development in a document it made on Friday with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Also Read | Russia Presidential Election 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin To Seek Re-Election for His Third Consecutive Term.

It is significant to note that OGDCL's planned the drilling and testing of the Dars West Well 02 structure in a way that it yields the best result.

The well was dug to a 2081-meter depth.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Six Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army at Refugee Camp in West Bank.

The Lower Guru C-Sand (Exploratory Zone) at Dars West Well has been tested for 8.51 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 360 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate via choke size 32/64 at Well Head Flowing Pressure 1947 pounds per square inch (PSI), ARY News reported.

The company's aggressive exploration approach led to the discovery of Dars West Well 02.

"It would add to the hydrocarbon reserves base of the OGDCL, joint venture partners and the country," OGDCL said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)