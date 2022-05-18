Balochistan [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): A no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo was submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) parliamentary leader, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, and some of the lawmakers from Bizenjo's Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday.

According to Rind, the decision was not based upon any "personal issues" with Bizenjo, reported Dawn newspaper. However, he added that there was a problem pertaining to Bizenjo's style of administration and governance. Rind, further stated in a press conference in Quetta that Bizenjo's administration suffered from law and order issues, corruption, and bad governance unlike that of former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, whose governance seemed "like an angel".

The no-trust motion carried the signatures of 14 lawmakers from Bizenjo's party itself accompanied by the Balochistan Chief Minister's predecessor Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who had resigned when a similar no-confidence motion was filed against him the previous year. The other lawmakers comprised Zahoor Buledi, Mohammad Arif, Saleem Ahmed, and Asghar Khan Achakzai to name a few.

In reference to Bizenjo's no-confidence motion, Alyani said that there were "a lot of expectations" from the Balochistan Chief Minister and insisted on an accountability process within their parties as well, reported Dawn newspaper.

Further, one of the lawmakers of BAP, Zahoor Buledi tweeted, "submitted No-Confidence-Motion against CM Qudoos Bizenjo after gaining the required numbers of MPAs. Now graceful exit is to resign immediately otherwise would be voted out."

Out of the 65 representatives of the Balochistan Assembly, it is mandatory for 33 lawmakers to back the no-confidence motion when it is put up for voting, reported Dawn newspaper.

Meanwhile, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), was elected as the Balochistan chief minister the previous year. He was elected unopposed during a Balochistan Assembly session. The session was chaired by Balochistan Assembly Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel. (ANI)

