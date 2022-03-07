Islamabad [Pakistan], March 7 (ANI): Ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government, principal Opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have asked Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to cancel their foreign visits and stay put in Islamabad for the next few days, media reports said.

The development comes amid reports that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is planning to arrange foreign visits for the lawmakers as part of the strategy to counter the Opposition's no-confidence motion plan, The Dawn reported.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan have ramped up their activities ahead of the planned no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government for "misgovernance and bad economic handling".

"We've to take the extreme step to steer the country out of the economic, political and foreign policy crises created by the incumbent government. None can guarantee 100 per cent success. This oppression will continue if [we] wait for the 100 per cent guarantee," said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as quoted by The Dawn.

Bhutto has been leading a 'long march' against the Imran Khan government in its bid to mobilise the support of the people.

Talking about the challenges in the adoption of the no-confidence in the House, Bhutto said, "Yes, it is a difficult task. None can term it to be an easy one. But our duty is to make the effort and we think that this is worth the risk." He also added further that he would not sit idle even if the Motion doesn't sail through in the House and would work to oust the 'selected' government of Imran Khan, the report said.

Even while the Opposition is mobilising support for the no-confidence motion, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday exuded confidence that it has sufficient numbers in the National Assembly.

Talking to the party members in the National Assembly on Saturday, Imran Khan reportedly said that the Opposition should go ahead with its plan of the no-confidence motion since all coalition partners are with him. He maintained that the government has done its homework.

Both the Government and the Opposition are confident of having the requisite numbers in the National Assembly in the run-up to the no-confidence motion, The News International said citing reports. (ANI)

