Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) activists recently held a protest against the frequent increases in the prices of electricity and petroleum products in the country.

The JUI-F activists protested outside the Dera Press Club in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan city, Dawn newspaper reported.

The protesters held placards and banners inscribed with slogans against inflation and government policies.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Zahid Mohibullah Advocate, President Al-Khidmat Foundation Manzar Masood Khattak and tehsil president Haji Aqeel Dumra led the protest, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

JI's leaders insisted that the rulers had mortgaged the entire country to IMF. They added that the increases in taxes, electricity, gas and petroleum products had created a tsunami of inflation in the country, Dawn newspaper reported.

The protestors blasted at Imran Khan-led PTI government for what they said people's oppression by squeezing their purchasing power through taxes and increasing prices of essential items, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Earlier, the Imran Khan government dropped a "petrol bomb" on the masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 12.03 per litre.

Besides politicians, traders, farmers, businessmen and people from all walks of life had expressed their serious concerns over the latest government move that, according to them, would bring a new wave of price-hike and inflation in the country, making it difficult for the middle and working classes to survive. (ANI)

