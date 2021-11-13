Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the country's opposition alliance on Saturday asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government to seek an apology from the people of the country for its "anti-people" policies.

The remarks were made by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman while addressing an anti-government rally at Karachi's Regal Chowk, Express Tribune reported.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation, Discusses Bilateral Issues.

"Politicians are the hope of the nation. If we do not play our role today, the nation will not forgive us," Rehman said adding that the state intuitions should review their "mistakes" and seek apology from the nation.

The rally was held against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan for its "anti-people policies" and the rising inflation in Pakistan.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2021: US Farm Animal Sanctuary Asks Joe Biden to Give Pardoned Turkeys to It After Thanksgiving Ceremony.

Rehman, who is also the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party also slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency" and vowed to make all the efforts to remove the Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf from power.

"If we do not push the 'illegitimate' rulers in the Arabian Sea anytime soon, then the survival of the country will be in danger," Rehman said during the rally.

Besides Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Senior Vice President and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also addressed the rally.

Stressing that the ruling Imran Khan government came into power through the rigged election, Abbasi said that snap and transparent election in Pakistan is the only way forward to resolve prevailing issues of the nation, reported local media, Express Tribune reported.

The rally came days after PDM had announced to launch the 'Mehngai' march in provincial capitals before going ahead with a long march towards Islamabad, ARY News reported citing sources.

The opposition alliance had informed that the rallies against the government over rising inflation would be held in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)