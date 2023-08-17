Islamabad, August 17: Over 100 people have been arrested for their involvement in riots targeting Christians over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan's Faisalabad, Geo News reported on Wednesday citing the Punjab interim government’s spokesperson. Multiple churches have been vandalised in the Jaranwala district of Pakistan's Faisalabad on Wednesday over blasphemy allegations, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing officials.

In a statement, a Punjab government spokesperson said that the provincial government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Earlier, interim Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir had said that “dozens of people who disturbed peace” in the area were detained. In a statement, the minister said that the violence in Jaranwala was done under a “well-thought-out conspiracy”. “There was a plan to disturb the peace by inciting public sentiments. After the desecration of the Holy Quran, the angry protesters reacted strongly,” Geo News quoted Mir as saying, adding that the situation in Faisalabad is fully under control now. Pakistan: Mob Attacks Church in Faisalabad Over Blasphemy Allegations; Visuals Surface.

The provincial information minister also said that the investigation into the tragic incident of the desecration of the holy book is underway at a fast pace, adding that anyone who tries to take the law into his hands would be arrested immediately. The security of churches, he said, has been tightened and a large number of law enforcers have been deployed. More than 6,000 policemen and Rangers personnel are present in the affected areas, Geo News reported. Meanwhile, Christian leaders have alleged that the police remained silent spectators, the Dawn report stated. Donald Trump Crypto Assets: Former US President Owns USD 2.8 Million in Ethereum, Say Reports.

President Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said Christians were being tortured and harassed. Bishop Azad Marshall, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Words fail me as I write this. We, Bishops, Priests and lay people are deeply pained and distressed at the Jaranwala incident in the Faisalabad District in Pakistan. A church building is being burnt as I type this message. Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran”. “We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he added.

Notably, minorities in Pakistan have undergone a series of persecution and targeted attacks over the past years. Human Rights Focus, Pakistan President Naveed Walter said in July that the population of minorities in Pakistan has come down to 3 per cent from 23 per cent since its independence in 1947.

