Balochistan [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Paank, the human rights division of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of two persons in Balochistan and highlighted how the deliberate targeting of civilians reflects a pattern of systemic abuse and impunity in the region.

In a post on X, Paank said, "Paank strongly condemns the extrajudicial killings of Nizam Baloch and Farooq Ahmed in Balochistan, acts that constitute grave violations of human rights and international law. The deliberate targeting, abduction, and subsequent execution of civilians by state security forces reflect a systemic pattern of abuse and impunity in the region."

It gave a call for immediate, transparent, and independent investigations into the incidents.

Noting that the families of the victims deserve "justice, truth, and accountability", Paank further added, "Silence is complicity, Pakistan must uphold its international human rights obligations and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice."

It appealed to the international community not to turn a blind eye to the ongoing repression in Balochistan.

"These are not isolated tragedies, they are part of a broader and disturbing trend that demands urgent global attention", the post concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paank said that there were at least 181 cases of enforced disappearances and 12 extrajudicial killings recorded in Balochistan in March.

The group reported that Pakistani security forces, along with allied armed groups known locally as "death squads," carried out widespread abductions and enforced disappearances, primarily targeting students, activists, and civil society members. Many of these arrests were allegedly made without warrants or any judicial process, The Balochistan Post reported.

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

