Sohbatpur [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Paank, a human rights organization, has vehemently denounced the horrific massacre of seven family members in Sohbatpur district, Balochistan, and is calling for prompt justice and accountability.

As stated in a post by Paank on X, the incident, which took place in the early hours of March 27, involved armed attackers invading a small dwelling in Goth Mir Dauran Khan Khosa, Deh Sanhiri, near Pat Feeder Canal, killing every family member before setting their house ablaze.

The deceased included Ali Hasan, his wife Zeba, their four sons, and their daughter, with the youngest child being only nine months old. Reports indicated that their bodies were extensively charred, further emphasizing the heinous nature of the crime, as noted in Paank's post.

Paank has indicated that ongoing land disputes may have motivated the killings, criticizing government institutions for their inability to settle such issues and for permitting violence to escalate unchecked.

They have also listed several suspects, including Azmat Bugti alias Ghulam Karim, Pir Bakhsh, Aqil, Adil, Riaz, Farooq, and Farhan, along with four unidentified individuals. However, no swift arrests have been initiated.

Paank has called for a clear and unbiased investigation, urging authorities to take rapid action against those culpable. They have also appealed to civil society and human rights groups to speak out against the persistent violence in Balochistan, where targeted murders and lawlessness continue to foster a climate of fear and insecurity.

Balochistan has long faced severe human rights violations, including reports of killings, and forced displacements.

Despite the region's abundance of natural resources, local communities rarely benefit from them.

Restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement are widespread, with dissent harshly suppressed.

The Baloch people continue to endure immense suffering, yet the international community has largely ignored their plight. Efforts to address these abuses have been limited, leaving the Baloch population vulnerable and their fundamental rights consistently violated without adequate international intervention or support. (ANI)

