Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Facing political challenge and discontent at home, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's government is in hurry to "wrap up" no-trust move by the Opposition parties.

The government and federal ministers on Thursday suggested that the matter should be wrapped up before the session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: We See No Security Reasons for Indian Students to Leave Russia, Indian Embassy in New Guidelines.

The ministers have also asked National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to convene a session of the lower house of parliament for this purpose next week. They also suggested that voting should be held next week after three days of debate.

According to the rules, an NA session has to be convened in 14 days after the submission of a requisition - which will be completed on March 22, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Alleged Violation of Its Airspace by ‘Super-Sonic Flying Object’.

On March 8, the united opposition front had submitted a requisition for a no-confidence motion against the chief executive of the country.

The submission of the requisition was followed by a news conference by the top leadership of the opposition parties, including PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Asif Zardari, who said that the days of the prime minister were numbered and that no rhetoric could save him anymore, reported The Express Tribune.

At the news conference, the top guns of the opposition parties appeared confident that they would succeed in passing the no-trust motion against the premier, saying the opposition would surely bring the members and make sure that it had more than 172 members' support.

Pakistan's main opposition parties have filed a no-confidence motion against the Pakistan PM on Tuesday in the National Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)