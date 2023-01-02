Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 2 (ANI): A police checkpoint in Shahbazkhel town of the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacked by terrorists, resulting in the death of a police constable and a terrorist, the Dawn reported on Monday.

In the ensuing gunfight with the police personnel on Sunday, a police personnel, identified as Tehseenullah, was martyred while one of the terrorosts, identified as Awais from the Abdulkhel area, was also killed.

According to the police, the terrorists attempted to destroy the police checkpoint in Shahbazkhel town by striking it with hand grenades and rocket launchers.

"The policemen deployed at the checkpost also faced a fierce barrage of bullets fired by terrorists from different directions," Dawn quoted the police officer as saying.

He added that the police personnel engaged the terrorists and killed one of the insurgents during the gunfight.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, some unidentified gunmen opened fire on a Frontier Reserve Police constable in the Jarra neighborhood of Omarzai in the Charsaddah district, killing him, the Dawn reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces remained under the grip of criminal activities as Pakistan suffered close to 376 terror attacks the previous year, the Dailytimes reported citing a report by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), on Sunday.

The report claimed that the majority of the attacks were carried out by banned terror outfits such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Daish (Islamic State Khorasan) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province as a whole had an exponential surge in violence, with a corresponding rise in fatalities. Government officials, law enforcement officers, and civilians made up the majority of the victims of violence, the study said, adding that there were several foreigners among the civilian population.

According to the CRSS, after November 28, there was an extraordinary uptick in terrorist assaults in KP and Balochistan, with over twenty strikes occurring in only the month of December.

According to the report, the attacks increased the number of fatalities in the province (including ex-FATA) to roughly 64 per cent of all fatalities in the nation.

Balochistan was next with 26 per cent of deaths allegedly attributable to terrorism, the Dailytimes reported. (ANI)

