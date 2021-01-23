Larkana [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday asked opposition parties to move a no-confidence motion against "incompetent, illegal and unqualified" Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing an event here, Zardari said that sending no-confidence motion will be "much more effective" than the ongoing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies, Geo News reported.

Early this week, the 11-party opposition alliance-- Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- on Monday announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country.

"Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to worry," he said, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Larkana Industrial Estate on Friday.

He said he will speak to the Opposition parties to "strike" in the assembly. Bilawal lamented the "damage" caused to the economy over the last two years since the PTI took the reins of power.

"The PTI government wishes to use brute force as a corrective measure to get the economy running," he said, adding that the Sindh government "did not employ such tactics to collect tax".

Back in December, PM Imran Khan had said that the constitutional way to send a government packing is to table a no-confidence motion in the Parliament and dared the Opposition to do so.

"If the Opposition seeks to move a no-confidence motion, they should come and do so in the assemblies," he said.

After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad on January 18, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will hold its first rally of the new phase in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on February 5, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the PDM chief, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public gathering in Sialkot on February 13.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal are among major leaders who have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised several PDM rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31. (ANI)

