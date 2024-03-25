Islamabad, March 25: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his felicitations to the Hindu community on Holi, urging the people to commemorate the auspicious festival by making a resolve to "celebrate our differences as strengths." In the Punjab province, a special Holi package was announced for 700 Hindu families.

The Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world is celebrating Holi on Monday. “I extend my felicitations to the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of Holi festival - the Festival of Colours. As Pakistanis we take pride in the multi-ethnic, multi-lingual, multi-cultural and multi-religious characteristics of our society,” Sharif said in his message. 'Bura Na Mano Holi Hai' Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener Extends Holi Greetings to People of India (Watch Video)

“Let us commemorate this day with a resolve to celebrate our differences as strengths. May the arrival of spring bring new beginnings, hope, and happiness to us all. Happy Holi to all who celebrate!" Sharif said. President Asif Ali Zardari also extended congratulations to the Hindus on the occasion. Zardari said that Pakistan's constitution guarantees religious freedom, reflecting its status as a diverse nation where people of all faiths coexist harmoniously.

“May the celebrations also usher in peace, prosperity and joy not only in the lives of Hindus but in the lives of all people," he said in his message on Sunday. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wished all those celebrating the festival of Holi.

In a statement on Sunday, the former foreign minister and son of President Zardari highlighted the importance of fostering inclusivity and respect for diverse cultural traditions within the nation. He said, "Holi serves as a reminder of the shared humanity that transcends religious or cultural differences." Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also felicitated the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi and announced a special Holi package for 700 Hindu families. Holi 2024 Wishes: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Extends Holi Wishes to People of India, Shares Video of Festive Experience

According to the CM's Secretariat, cheques worth Rs 10,000 each will be distributed as part of the Holi package to enhance the joy of the Hindu community. According to officials, the provincial government was dedicated to representing every citizen and serving each individual.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)