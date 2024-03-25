On the occasion of the festival of Holi, May-Elin Stener, Norwegian Ambassador to India, extended the greeting of Holi to the people. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, May-Elin Stener shared a video and said, "From our hearts to yours, #HappyHoli!". She also captioned her tweet in Hindi to extend Holi greetings to the people of India. Holi 2024 Sand Art Video: Sudarsan Pattnaik Sculpts Spectacular Sand Art of Radha and Krishna To Celebrate the Festival of Colours, Holi (View Post).

From Our Hearts to Yours

