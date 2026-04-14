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Lahore [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Frequent power outages have been reported across both urban and rural parts of Punjab, as distribution companies (Discos) struggle to cope with a widening gap between electricity supply and demand, as reported by Dawn.

The situation appears to be more severe in rural regions, particularly those served by Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), where outages are being implemented frequently, ranging from hourly interruptions to as much as 16 hours a day in some localities.

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Residents in districts such as Muzaffargarh and Khanewal have reported prolonged and unexpected power cuts, noting that the situation has worsened in recent days without a clear explanation from authorities.

Urban centres are also affected, though to a comparatively lesser extent. In cities like Faisalabad and Lahore, residents have reported outages lasting between three to four hours daily, while nearby rural areas continue to face significantly longer disruptions.

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Similar complaints have emerged from areas under the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), according to the Dawn.

However, a spokesperson for Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) denied any major shortfall in Lahore, stating that electricity demand and supply remained largely balanced in the provincial capital.

She said the areas from where loadshedding was being reported had witnessed scheduled power shutdowns observed due to repair or maintenance work.

According to the official, reported outages in certain areas are primarily due to scheduled maintenance or repair work. Additionally, power cuts are being enforced in high-loss feeder areas as part of a policy to curb electricity theft.

Meanwhile, a senior official from Pakistan's Petroleum Division indicated that the power crisis has been exacerbated by a sharp reduction in gas supply to power plants.

The official noted that liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar have been halted until May 9, leaving the country with limited fuel to run gas-fired power facilities. Currently, only 90 million cubic feet per day of indigenous gas is being supplied to the power sector, with expectations of a rise to 160 million cubic feet per day (mmfcd) in May in Punjab. The official also highlighted that gas supply to the fertiliser sector remains suspended and is likely to resume in May. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)