Karachi [Pakistan] December 12, (ANI): Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao, the Provincial Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Wednesday voiced his concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, blaming the provincial government's lack of concern for the issue.

During a press conference at Watan Kor, he stated that his party would initiate a protest against the provincial government if it did not take steps to improve the law and order situation. He also urged the federal government to work together with the provincial government to address the issue as reported by The News International.

Sikandar Sherpao referred to a recent report by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), which revealed that 636 incidents of subversion had occurred in the province in 2024 up to that point. He highlighted that these attacks had resulted in the deaths of 257 people, including security personnel.

According to the report, he mentioned that on average, 57 attacks occurred each month, which translates to about two attacks per day. He emphasised that the number of attacks in 2024 was comparable to the figures from 2009. Additionally, he pointed out that 2023 had also been a difficult year, with 631 acts of subversion taking place.

Sikandar Sherpao criticised the provincial government for neglecting its duties regarding law and order. He stated that poor governance, coupled with worsening security, had worsened the challenges in the province.

He specifically highlighted divisions like Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Malakand as areas severely impacted by lawlessness. He also pointed out that despite the PTI's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013, they had failed to protect the province's rights.

The QWP leader praised the governor for organising a multi-party conference on law and order but expressed disappointment over the provincial government's failure to make a similar effort. "The provincial government should have convened a special meeting to tackle this issue," he remarked.

Sikandar Sherpao also highlighted the rising incidents of extortion, claiming that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being threatened with phone calls. Additionally, he criticised the provincial government for allegedly paying extortion money to kidnappers, a practice he argued had led to growing unrest among the people.

Responding to a statement by Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, Sikandar Sherpao said, "Peace cannot be achieved through mere words; it demands dedicated effort and concrete actions." He also questioned the government's capability to protect ordinary citizens when even judges and government officials were not secure.

"Lawlessness is not limited to the southern regions or Kurram district; it has spread throughout the entire province, including the Malakand Division," he added.

The QWP leader stated that almost 50 percent of the province's population was now vulnerable to terrorist attacks. "In numerous areas, the government's authority has diminished, and terrorists operate without hindrance after dark," he remarked.

Sikandar Sherpao also condemned the inequality in compensation payments, pointing out that while families of PTI workers received Rs 10 million, ordinary citizens were given only small amounts. He further emphasized the severe humanitarian crisis in Kurram, where road blockages had caused shortages of food and medicine. (ANI)

