Islamabad [Pakistan], October 19 (ANI): Out of 139 countries, Pakistan was ranked at a lowly 130th place in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index 2021 report.

Scores ranged from 0 to 1, with 1 indicating the strongest adherence to the rule of law. Pakistan managed a poor 0.39 score, reported The News International.

Even in South Asia, Pakistan's position is second last. Only Afghanistan is rated below Pakistan. Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh all have performed better than Pakistan in the rule of law category.

The report showed Pakistan doing badly in the areas of corruption, fundamental rights, order and security and regulatory enforcement. In these areas, Pakistan is the second-worst in the region, reported The News International.

In the area of the criminal justice system, civil justice, open government and constraints on government powers, Pakistan is in the fourth position out of a total of six regional countries assessed.

Globally, out of 139 countries, Pakistan is among the three worst in respect to order and security, ranking 137 out of 139 countries assessed.

In civil justice, regulatory enforcement, fundamental rights and corruption, Pakistan stands at the 124th, 123rd, 126th and 123rd position, respectively, reported The News International. (ANI)

