Islamabad [Pakistan], March 19 (ANI): Pakistan was ranked as the second-most polluted nation, reflecting a concerning trend in the region where pollution levels have been on the rise, according to data from IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company.

Like its South Asian counterparts, Pakistan grappled with alarming air quality issues, standing out for having some of the world's worst air quality.

According to data from IQAir, Pakistan recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 73.7 micrograms per cubic meter (mg/m3), maintaining its position as the second worst country for air quality in 2023, as per Geo News.

PM2.5 refers to lung-damaging airborne particles, with the World Health Organisation recommending levels not exceeding 5mg/m3.

According to Geo News, the report highlighted that Islamabad experienced its highest-ever PM2.5 levels, reaching 42.4 mg/m3, while Lahore, previously ranked as the world's most polluted city in March 2023, saw a significant increase in PM2.5 levels, peaking at 99.5 mg/m3. This prompted the government to declare a "smog emergency" in the provincial capital.

"Every city in Pakistan included in the 2023 report measured concentrations above 30ug/m3, at least six times the recommended WHO annual PM2.5 guideline," the report said.

Apart from Lahore, several other cities, including Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Rawalpindi, have also recorded significantly high PM2.5 levels compared to the WHO guidelines

As per the report, multiple factors contributed to such hazardous levels of air quality, including crop burning, stubble, deforestation, industrial and vehicle emissions, smoke emitted from brick kilns, etc.

Owing to the alarming situation, the government even imposed a lockdown in multiple cities across Punjab in the wake of thick smog that engulfed several districts.

In December 2023, Lahore even witnessed the country's first-ever artificial rain after planes equipped with cloud-seeding equipment flew over the city's 10 areas to battle the dangerous air quality levels in the metropolis.

Pakistan's average PM2.5 levels are only exceeded by Bangladesh's 79.9 mg/m3. Meanwhile, India is ranked third with 54.4 mg/m2 PM2.5 levels.

Despite these efforts, Pakistan's average PM2.5 levels remained second only to Bangladesh, underscoring the severity of the situation. India followed closely behind, ranking third, with PM2.5 levels reaching 54.4 mg/m3. (ANI)

