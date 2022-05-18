Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): The Pakistani government has reportedly released 30 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it tries to negotiate for peace with the terror outfit which has emerged stronger following the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Official sources have yet to confirm the news regarding the release of TTP inmates, News International reported citing local Pakistani media channel Geo News.

Most of the released terrorists belong to Pakistan's North-Western provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas of North and South Waziristan.

The report emphasized that "no high profile inmate has been released of yet."

A Pakistani delegation, led by the Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, visited Kabul on Monday to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) representatives, supposedly to make an agreement between Pakistan and the TTP.

As opposed to the expectations of Pakistan, the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has caused a surge in terrorist attacks targeting the Pakistan security forces, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan has been attempting to make the Taliban regime act against the TTP along with its affiliates without much success. (ANI)

