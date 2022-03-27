Islamabad [Pakistan], March 27 (ANI): Pakistan reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

With the addition of new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,523,900 in the country.

The total number of deaths due to the virus mounted to 30,345 with the addition of new fatalities, according to NCOC.

A total of 31,962 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, and a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent was observed.

Meanwhile, 428 patients are still under critical care while 231 people suffering from coronavirus recovered in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan's Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with a total of 574,730 infections so far, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 504,841 cases so far, according to the NCOC data. (ANI)

