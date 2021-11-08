Islamabad [Pakistan], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and 9 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the country has conducted 21,143,023 tests so far, confirming overall 1,277,160 cases, including 1,225,880 recoveries, Xinhua reported.

There are 22,733 active cases in the country who are under treatment, including 1,235 of the critical nature.

According to NCOC, the pandemic claimed the lives of nine people on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 28,547.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 471,963 infections followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 441,176 infections, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

