Islamabad [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan reported 847 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,508,504 in the country, including 36,803 active cases.

A total of 20 people succumbed to the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 30,173, according to the NCOC.

As many as 40,127 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a case positivity rate of 2.11 per cent.

Of the total active cases, 1,113 continue to remain under critical care. (ANI)

