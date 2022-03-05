Islamabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday expressed concern over a joint statement by Islamabad based envoys asking Pakistan to condemn Russian attack on Ukraine.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed said at the weekly press briefing that Pakistan “took note” of the press release by the envoys this week, which was reported in media as a letter to Pakistan but the FO termed it as a press release.

He said that “in a subsequent meeting with a group of Ambassadors, we expressed our concern about that, because as I said that is not the way diplomacy should be practiced, and I think they have realised.”

“The press release was not the right way and it has been conveyed to them,” he said.

He said Pakistan had been closely following the situation in Ukraine, and have remained proactively engaged with members of the international community.

In a joint statement here earlier in the week, the heads of mission of leading EU nations - Germany, France, Italy - and others, including Japan, the UK, Canada and Australia, pointed out that Russia launched an "unprovoked attack and invaded a peaceful neighbouring country”.

"As Heads of Mission to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, we urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine and voice support for upholding the UN Charter & founding principles of international law," Lis Rosenholm, the Ambassador of Denmark in Pakistan, had said.

