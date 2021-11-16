Kabul [Afghanistan], November 16 (ANI): Pakistan, the creator, organizer and mentor to the Taliban is responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to an Arabic media outlet.

According to a news piece published in Al Arabiya Post, Pakistan is using the recognition card as a tool to leverage aid to the Afghan people.

Taliban which controls the country has been unable to provide care for Afghan people. The United Nations had warned that almost half of the population of Afghanistan will face a hunger crisis between the present time and March next year, Al Arabiya Post reported.

It further said that things are getting worse on the humanitarian front.

The latest report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Afghanistan shows concern about "conditional humanitarianism" or attempts to "leverage" humanitarian assistance for political purposes.

Apart from it, protection and safety risks to people including women, children and people with a disability, also reaching record highs.

Violence perpetrated by the Taliban over the years has been recognised by the Afghan people and small pockets of popular resistance have cropped up. This is a natural outcome of the twenty years of change that Afghanistan witnessed since 2001.

Meanwhile, IFFRAS data shows that more than 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat.

For Pakistan, which nurtured, organised and supported the Taliban right from its inception, there is a big responsibility towards the Afghan people.

According to Al Arabiya Post, if Pakistan is serious about helping the Afghan people, it must allow passage of humanitarian aid across its territory from India. India has proposed to send 50,000 tonnes of wheat via the land route.

