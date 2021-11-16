Paris, November 16: Emmanuel Macron has changed one of the colours of the official French flag. The Macron administration has replaced the previous brighter shade of blue. It has in switched to using a darker navy blue on the official flag. As per reports, the French government changed the colour on the flag as Macron wanted to bring back the navy blue flag. French President Emmanuel Macron Says Australian PM 'lied' over Submarine Deal.

The change was introduced last year. However, the government did not give any explanation until now. A member of Macron's staff told news website Europe 1 that the darker navy blue shade was introduced as this blue is more elegant. He further added that the decision was also a political one to revive a symbol of the French Revolution. Wooing France: Kamala Harris Meets Macron After Sub Spat.

Notably, France has used both shades of blue in its national flag. According to a report published in BBC, France's navy and many official buildings around the country have always used the navy blue shade. Notably, in 1976 President Giscard d'Estaing introduced a brighter blue on the tricolour.

The Macon government has not made any official announcement regarding the move. The development came a month ahead of the presidential elections in France. France is also due to take on the rotating presidency of the European Union in January next year.

