Faisalabad [Pakistan], August 11 (ANI): Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), in partnership with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), hosted a significant event at Vision Hall in Faisalabad in Pakistan, to mark National Minority Day with the theme "National Minority Day-11th August: Conference on Human Rights & Democracy; Challenges & Recommendations."

The in-person and online gathering brought together voices from across the nation to spotlight the ongoing challenges encountered by religious minorities in Pakistan and to advocate for concrete reforms that enhance religious freedom, democracy, equal rights, and justice.

Also Read | US Shocker: Woman Sells 2-Year-Old Daughter to Drug Dealer While Buying Methamphetamine After Abusing Her With BB Gun in Oklahoma; Parents Arrested.

The event focused on the historic address by the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, presented on August 11, 1947. The occasion highlighted the vision of a Pakistan that is inclusive and tolerant. Speakers underscored the lasting relevance of Jinnah's message: "You are free; you are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion, caste, or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of the state."

HRFP reaffirmed that Jinnah's speech serves as a fundamental appeal for religious tolerance and equal citizenship, ideals that remain unfulfilled for many individuals in Pakistan today. Panellists and speakers urged for this vision to be formally integrated into the Constitution and to be reflected in government policy and legal structures.

Also Read | INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar Amid Concerns Over Proposed 25% Additional Tariffs by Donald Trump, Effective From August 27.

The event saw participation from a diverse array of attendees, including political activists, civil society representatives, human rights advocates, educators, lawyers, women, youth, and various community leaders, all united in their pursuit of equality and justice.

Naveed Walter, President of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), highlighted that Jinnah's August 11 speech stands as one of the most powerful affirmations of religious freedom and political inclusivity in Pakistan's history. Nonetheless, he criticised its selective application by political parties for their campaigns while neglecting to implement its fundamental message.

Naveed Walter also expressed concerns regarding the system of reserved seats for minorities, pointing out that this often leads to political loyalty overshadowing genuine community representation. He condemned the ongoing discrimination, violence, and persecution directed at minorities solely based on their beliefs.

By showcasing a series of distressing incidents, Naveed Walter framed these as instances of systemic failure to safeguard minority groups. He referenced recent attacks against minorities, where individuals and families faced threats of death, as further proof of rising impunity.

"These recurring events illustrate a significant failure in guaranteeing justice and protection for minorities," Walter stated. "When offenders remain unpunished and the innocent are penalised, it encourages those who exploit blasphemy laws for personal or political agendas." He called for immediate, transparent measures to hold accountable those making false allegations under blasphemy laws and emphasised the necessity for decisive governmental action to avert further mob violence.

A formal resolution was adopted during the event, advocating for the inclusion of Jinnah's August 11 address into the Constitution, especially his appeal for the separation of religion from state matters. The speakers collectively urged for the promotion and realisation of human rights and true democratic principles at all levels of governance, to facilitate the accomplishment of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.

Panellists, included Sohail Emmanuel, James Lal, Ijaz Ghauri, John Victor, Sadaf Shadman, Nida Naeem, Saleem Anwar, Bushra Bibi, and others, spoke about the critical need for legal reforms to safeguard minority rights and democracy. They emphasised the significance of unity among minority groups and condemned their ongoing marginalisation and exclusion from national discussions.

HRFP concluded the event with a strong call to action: urging the government and political leadership to uphold constitutional protections for all citizens, to put an end to religiously motivated violence, and to ensure justice is equally applied, regardless of religion or belief. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)