Islamabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation, recognising the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing regional security challenges, according to the official media.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in Jeddah during the former's visit, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025: Amazon, Intel, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Plans Massive Job Cuts To Reduce Cost, Streamline Operations in AI.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Army chief General Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the growing economic collaboration between the two nations.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip Hit Multiple Homes, Killing at Least 85 Palestinians.

The Prime Minister appreciated Saudi's commitment to increasing investments in key sectors, which will contribute to Pakistan's economic growth and stability.

The two leaders held in-depth discussions on the evolving regional situation as well as the geopolitical landscape. They agreed to work closely at all levels to promote their shared vision for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

The Saudi Crown Prince acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia and agreed to enhance measures to facilitate their welfare.

Both leaders emphasized the need to further strengthen people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, and educational collaboration.

The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince reaffirmed their commitment to elevating the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership to new heights, guided by mutual respect, shared interests, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif described his meeting with the crown prince as productive, saying discussions were held on further strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy and security.

In a post on his X handle, he thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for the Kingdom's consistent support to Pakistan. “Our enduring friendship and shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership,” he said.

The Prime Minister also applauded the pivotal role played by the Saudi Crown Prince to bring peace in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Separately, Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz in a meeting with Sharif expressed the country's interest in deepening economic ties with Pakistan.

The discussions focused on strengthening economic cooperation, attracting Saudi investments, and expediting joint initiatives in key sectors.

The prime minister arrived in Saudi on Wednesday on a four-day visit to explore economic cooperation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)