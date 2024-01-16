Balochistan [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Ahead of the general elections, a training centre for polling staff was attacked by unknown men in the Kharan district of Balochistan, as reported by Dawn.

The premises of Government Model High School in Kharan were being used as a training centre where the polling staff was getting trained and came under attack on Monday.

According to the officials, the assailants launched the attack on the school building while officers from various government departments were undergoing training inside.

Reportedly, a handgrenade was thrown into the school premises, which exploded in an open area within the building, according to Dawn.

The blast shattered the windowpanes of some classrooms, causing disturbances in the vicinity.

According to Dawn, the government officials and election commission staff conducting the training were not harmed in the attack, as the explosion occurred away from the training area, a senior official from the local administration confirmed.

Following the incident, law enforcement personnel, including the police, arrived at the incident spot, cordoning off the area and initiating an investigation.

As per the reports, the attackers were riding a motorcycle and they escaped after attacking the school premises, Dawn reported.

However, security forces have initiated a search operation in the area, but as of now, no arrests have been reported.

In the wake of upcoming general elections, the Sindh government in Pakistan has imposed a 45-day ban on carrying and displaying weapons across the province, as reported by ARY News.

However, the police, rangers and law enforcement agencies will be exempted from the ban, as well as the registered security guards are also permitted to carry arms on duty, according to the notification issued by the Sindh governnment.

Recently, at least five Pakistani soldiers were killed after a security vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) by terrorists in Balochistan's Kech district, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

It was reported that the attack prompted security forces to open retaliatory fire, resulting in the deaths of three terrorists in the Buleda area of Balochistan's Kech district. (ANI)

