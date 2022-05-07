Lahore [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): The All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) has urged the Pakistan government to impose a strict ban on the sale of toy guns, which it alleged was causing pyschological problems in children.

Kashif Mirza, President of the All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) on Friday demanded the Pakistan government to ban artificial weapons in the country, reported ARY News. Further, he even insisted the government to take stringent actions against their sale.

Also Read | Pakistan: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Terms Imran Khan's Foreign Conspiracy Charge Fake.

According to Mirza, the sale and use of toy guns are leading to criminal activities amongst Pakistani children. He warned that children who used to play with toy firearms are now suffering from many psychological repercussions.

The President of APPSF also attributed the increase in violence to the rising tendency of Pakistani youngsters playing with toy weapons, reported Ary News. Kashif Mirza asked the higher authorities to impose a ban on toy firearms as soon and even encouraged the legislation to prohibit them as soon as possible.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Bar Association Decries Imposition of Emergency, Says ‘Stifling Protest No Solution’.

Earlier, in the year 2017, the former Karachi commissioner also penned a letter to the Sindh home department, requesting it to prohibit the sale of toy guns. According to the former Karachi commissioner, these artificial weapons were being used by street criminals and negatively impacting children's minds.

Post the ban, the Karachi police had conducted a series of crackdowns on the selling of toy guns in the city, seizing thousands of toy firearms and arresting a number of shoppers and traders for selling the artificial weapons, reported Ary News.

The Sindh Assembly, in the year 2015 had also passed a resolution banning the manufacturing and sale of artificial weapons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)