Punjab [Pakistan], August 6 (ANI): Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, the authorities have imposed section 144 for seven days in several districts of Punjab, reported ARY News.

According to official notifications, the districts include Kasur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin and Rawalpindi districts.

“There is a ban on all gatherings, public meetings, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies for seven days under section 144," authorities said.

“Those violating the order will be tackled with strictly,” according to the official order.

Earlier on Saturday, police declared a high-security alert in Islamabad and Rawalpindi amid apprehensions of protests after the court's verdict on the arrest of Imran Khan, reported ARY News.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence soon after a court found him guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, federal police declared high-alert security in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Police said, “All officers have been directed to remain in their respective areas and enhance checking in all areas of the federal capital."

Rawalpindi police authorities have also been put on high alert with special instructions to handle possible protests by PTI supporters.

Moreover, police officials have asked the subordinates to keep an eye on the situation, according to ARY News.

Soon after that, PTI on Saturday called for peaceful protests in Pakistan within the ambit of the law and Constitution. It also requested the Supreme Court to hear its review petition filed earlier in the day against the maintainability of the Toshakhana case.

A Pakistan district and sessions court on Saturday sentenced Imran Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case i.e. for illegally selling state gifts and he has been disqualified from politics for a period of five years, local media reported.

The PTI said it started taking action as per Imran Khan's instructions for its organisation and political plan of action, adding that the entire nation had rejected the verdict of the sessions court. PTI supporters, including lawyers, protesting Imran Khan's arrest outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Protesters carrying party flags also came out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu. (ANI)

